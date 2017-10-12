× Über Critic Patrick McDonald: Films To See Over The Weekend

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the one, the only, the Über Critic, Patrick McDonald! They talk about the Chicago International Film Festival which opens tonight, the new star wars trailer, Harvey Weinstein, Superman’s mustache in the Justice League and more. He also shares his review for “Marshall”, “Professor Marston”, “The Florida Project”, and more.

