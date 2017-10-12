× The Opening Bell 10/12/17: Increasing Business by Reducing Stress

The Equifax breach will be felt by consumers for years, and Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management at Associated Bank) is already seeing the development of technology to prevent fraud, but also with more day to day aspects such as AI integration into invoicing. Steve and Chuck sat down for this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation. Evie Caprel (Entrepreneurial Advisor at BreakThrough Results) then calmed the nerves of the entrepreneurial community by offering over looked techniques for reducing stress in a constantly moving world of business.