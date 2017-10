× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.12.17: Eminem, the Cubs in ’08 and playoffs dining

John asks you what Eminem’s rap, warning against Trump supporting fans, means to you. Then, Author Rich Cohen recounts a pandemonium event that occurred during a single walk-off at a Chicago Cubs game in 1908. He writes The Chicago Cubs: Story of a Curse. Finally, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel tells you where you should eat near Wrigley Field.