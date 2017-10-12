× The Chainsmokers | [Classic Interview From The Sound Sessions Podcast Vault]

[Interview from 2015] On this special THROWBACK THURSDAY edition of Sound Sessions! Host Mike Heidemann, catches up with Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of the explosive EDM group, The Chainsmokers! The original interview took place in 2015 before their set at Chicago’s Lollapalooza. They discuss their meteoric rise to fame, humble beginnings and where they saw their career trajectory right before they became the biggest EDM group in the world. Enjoy!

