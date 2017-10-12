× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.12.17: Adulting

Today’s show was jam-packed! Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle stopped by the studio to talk about the soda pop tax repeal. Windy City Live’s Ryan Chiaverini also stopped by to talk entertainment and kick off his 40th birthday celebration. Coach Q is pleased with how the Hawks are off to a great start this season. Jeff Jacobs tells us how to ‘Get off the Couch and See it Live.’ Stacy Peterson’s sister, Cassandra Cales, remembers her sister 10 years after she disappeared. And Pat Brady, Eric Adelstein and Peter Roskam talk politics.