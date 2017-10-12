× Skyscraper almost as tall as Hancock planned for Holy Name Cathedral lot

RIVER NORTH — A developer wants to replace Holy Name Cathedral’s parking lot with a pair of new towers, including one that really stretches toward the heavens.

Chicago-based JDL Development filed its zoning application with city officials Wednesday for the big development site at State Street and Chicago Avenue.

The plan calls for a new 76-story tower and 45-story tower rising from a nine-story shopping center on the lot. All together, the development would include up to 914 new high-rise homes, 200,000 square feet of retail, 45,000 square feet of office space and 659 parking spaces.

