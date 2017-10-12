× Paul Lisnek’s “Behind the Curtain”: Chicago Architectural Foundation, Sheba the Comedian

This week, Paul goes Behind the Curtain with the Chicago Architectural Foundation and the upcoming Open House Chicago! Visit Chicagoland’s greatest architectural wonders by getting inside buildings not typically open to the public. It’s this weekend, so learn how to navigate and find the buildings you want to see.

Then, comedian Jackie Mason had a child out of wedlock named Sheba. He denied her…until he didn’t, and now Sheba is a comedian in her own right. She performs in a musical about her mother’s life with Jackie Mason. Hear her story and learn how to get tickets for this show playing at the Skokie Theatre only through October 22nd.