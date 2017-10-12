× Mac and Cheese Fest Rocks Chicago, “World Stroke Day”, Actors from “United Flight 232”, Soli Santos, Todd Belcore and Dr. Lars Dingman “The ITunes Psychic” | Full Show (Oct 11th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Oct 11th) It’s a jam-packed show as we welcome Social Activist, Todd Belcore who rides side car – Mac and Cheese Fest is hitting Chicago, so Melinda Joseph joins us live in studio to discuss the cheese-tastic event happening at the UIC Forum on November 4th. Then, to enlighten us about “World Stroke Day” as well as a host of other medical topics – Dr. Babak Jahromi and Dr. Kathy Tynus chat with Patti live in studio. To give us some insight into a historic yet tragic story turned into a enthralling live theatrical show, the actors from “United Flight 232” join us live. Listen in as actors: Elana Elyce, Abu Ansari and Johnny Arena discuss the play currently showing at the House Theatre of Chicago (Chopin Theatre, 1543 West Division Street).

And if that wasn’t enough! Comedians Soli Santos and Janice Rodriguez jump on air alongside beloved Chicago Musician, Wayne Baker Brookes to talk about their upcoming shows. And finally, the one and only Dr. Lars Dingman “The ITunes Psychic” joins us by phone to reveal our guests future through the last three songs they listened to… All this and more on tonight’s episode of Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show? We want to hear from you!! Message us at: FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires: TWITTER