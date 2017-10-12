× Gilda’s Club Chicago Comedic Extravaganza: “Night of a Thousand Noogies”

CEO and President of Gilda’s Club Chicago, Laura Jane Hyde, joins Bill and Wendy to discuss the club’s annual fundraiser “Night of a Thousand Noogies”. The fun filled night event features Chicago’s very own Second City actors, who will perform improvise skits and songs based on interviews with Dan Ponce, Anchor WGN Morning News, The Steve Cochran Show and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.