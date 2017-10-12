× Dan Fienberg on the New TV Comedies You Should Stick With and The Ones You Can Stop Watching

Dan Fienberg is a TV Critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he talks about the new TV comedies you should stick with and the ones you can stop.

Other items discussed include: White Famous, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Gifted, Ghosted, The Mayor, “Me, Myself and I,”9JKL, American Vandal, Big Mouth, cartoon voice acting, The Good Place, Great News and Saturday Night Live.

