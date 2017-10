× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10/12/17

Today’s guests include LauraJane Hyde from Gilda’s Club Chicago, David Hochberg, and Patrick McDonald. Bill and Wendy talk about last night’s Cubs after a 5-0 loss, a charitable event that raise money for those living with cancer, the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.