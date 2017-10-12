Associated Bank Thought Leader: Chuck Garcia

The technology within the banking industry is changing all the time and simply within a short two year span, Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management at Associated Bank) has seen the inception and integration of AI technology to help efficiency. Steve and the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader discussed how this change is keeping the banking industry ahead of the curve, and how different factors such as fraud prevention has shifted to the forefront of the business.

 

 

 