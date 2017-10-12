× 10 years later: A celebration in Stacy Peterson’s honor

Cassandra Cales, sister of Stacy Peterson, joins The Steve Cochran Show to discuss how life has been without her sister the past 10 years. Below is information on the October 29th celebration for Stacy.

Please join family and friends for Stacy’s “Celebration of Life” as they gather together for food and share photos and memories on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Levy Center in Bolingbrook, Ill. from 2-5 pm. There will be a short service at 4pm. Rather than to mourn Stacy’s loss, they will be celebrating her life and take the opportunity to raise funds to help Team Watters Sonar, who has searched diligently for Stacy since the beginning. Since Team Watters is a non-profit which has 501c3 status all donations are tax deductible.

October 29, 2017 from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Levy Center and Banquet Facility, 251 Canterbury Lane, Bolingbrook, Il 60440. A special service will be held at 4 pm.

Tickets will be $15.00 per person with children 10 and under free with paid Adult admission. Admission includes appetizer table consisting of mini meatballs in sauce, mini egg rolls, bruschetta, teriyaki beef skewers and coconut shrimp. These were all of Stacy’s favorites. Also tea, coffee and soft drinks and a dessert table

There will be multiple raffle baskets from local businesses and different vendors. We will be selling tickets until 4 pm

100% of ticket sales and raffle proceeds will go to Team Watters Sonar which is a 501c3 not for profit and as such, all donations to this cause will be tax deductible and a receipt for taxes will be provided at the event.