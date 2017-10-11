× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/11/17: Stock Market Profits, Soda Tax Ends, & Executive Recruiting

Since the market is such a profitable machine right now, Terry Savage asks, where should people be putting those profits? Steve and Terry discussed the benefits to cash in today’s financial markets and isn’t confident about the rate hike in December. Frank Sennett discussed the likely ending of the sweetened beverage tax across Illinois and how it will leave an unsweetened taste across the state, and Jason Hanold detailed what it’s like to help companies (large and small) find new leadership with Hanold Associates.