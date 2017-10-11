× True Blue Playoff Plus: The Cubs lose to the Nats and head to D.C. for a deciding game 5

The WGN Sports team has got your Cubs playoffs covered with True Blue! Tonight, the great Mark Carman, Andy Masur and Kevin Powell join Justin to break down the Cubs 5-0 loss to the Washington Nationals in game 4 of the NLDS. The Cubs are off to Washington for game 5 tomorrow!

