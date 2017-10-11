CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 11: Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs fails to catch a grand slam hit by Michael Taylor #3 of the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning during game four of the National League Division Series at Wrigley Field on October 11, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
True Blue Playoff Plus: The Cubs lose to the Nats and head to D.C. for a deciding game 5
The WGN Sports team has got your Cubs playoffs covered with True Blue! Tonight, the great Mark Carman, Andy Masur and Kevin Powell join Justin to break down the Cubs 5-0 loss to the Washington Nationals in game 4 of the NLDS. The Cubs are off to Washington for game 5 tomorrow!
