The Opening Bell 10/11/17: Are Restaurants Encroaching on Your Kitchen Table?

The restaurant industry is about nickles and dimes, but with brands reaching further than ever, specialized products on the grocery store shelf allows consumers to experience the restaurant at home. Doug Roth (Founder and President of Playground Hospitality) discussed with Steve the latest from the restaurant industry and how these products are making the businesses more profitable. Claire Bushey (Law and Manufacturing Reporter at Crains) then shared the biggest shift coming to law firms thanks to big data.