× The Last Jedi Trailer Review

The Rebel Force Radio A-Team gathered at the roundtable to provide full analysis, theories, and speculation immediately following the debut of the full trailer for STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI during Monday Night Football. Our all-star team includes our long-time brothers in the Force and they don’t disappoint! Director Kyle Newman and concept artist Paul Bateman kick off our breakdown with their amazing insights, followed by filmmaker F.J.DeSanto presenting observations with his trademark, no-nonsense style. Plus, we feature your calls on this podcast recorded live for a galaxy-wide audience. Breathe…Just breathe.