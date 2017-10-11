× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.11.17: IQ tests, Harvey Weinstein begs, wildfires in Northern California, Non Sequitur of the Day

The president challenged Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to an IQ test face-off. Charles Brown and Timothy Brooks of American Mensa join John to explain what one’s IQ actually indicates, and they also test John himself. Then, John is still perplexed at why women sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein didn’t come forward sooner. John plays a N.Y.P.D. recording of Weinstein admitting to and apologizing for inappropriately touching a woman he was working with. Then, Former Producer Beth Swierk describes what is unfolding in California as wildfires spread across its Northern cities. Finally, John plays Non Sequitur of the Day with you.