× The Fight for LGBT Equality

In honor of National Coming Out Day, Penelope Garcia, HRC Chicago Gala Co-Chair, joined Bill and Wendy in-studio to share her story on how she came out to her parents. She also talked about being a transgender woman in today’s society, what’s next for the HRC, and their upcoming gala, which is taking place at the Fairmont Chicago on November 18th.

