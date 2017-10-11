× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 10-11-17

How is this for a show?! We kick off tonight’s episode of The Download with another edition of True Blue Playoff Plus as Justin, Mark Carman, Andy Masur and Kevin Powell break down the Cubs loss to the Washington Nationals in game 4 of the NLDS, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher breaks down the soda tax repeal, Chicago International Film Festival Founder Michael Kutza tells us about the history of the festival and what we should be excited about at this year’s fest, actor, writer and comedian Matt Price previews his appearance this weekend at Evanston Township High School and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

