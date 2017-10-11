× The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher: “Toni Preckwinkle did a horrendous job of rolling out the pop tax”

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for his weekly visit to break down the top local political stories making news this week including the vote today to repeal the sweetened beverage tax, how the county plans to make up the lost revenue, what the political ramifications are for the commissioners that flip-flopped on the vote, if we will see the sweetened beverage tax come back in some other form and the political future of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

