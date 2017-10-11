The 13th Floor Haunted House Takes Over The Studio! Comedian Michael Palascak, John Teti of The AV Club, and Conrad Chicago Parties with Game Of Thrones! | Full Show (Oct 10th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Oct 10th)! Just in time for Halloween, the 13th Floor Haunted House Takes Over The Studio! Karen Craig (Assistant General Manager of the House Of Torment) joins us with two of her scary compadre’s to discuss the upcoming events happening at 13th Floor haunted house and The House of Torment! Comedian Michael Palascak and John Teti of The AV Club ride side car to take on today’s hottest topics. And finally, The Conrad Chicago is hosting a Game Of Thrones themed party this Saturday, Oct 28th – to join in on the fun, or more information please visit HERE. All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires: TWITTER