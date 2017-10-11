× Stormy Weather prepares to send off the Star Plaza with a Doo-Wop extravaganza

Dave Hoekstra welcomes Henry Farag and the members of Indiana-based a capella giants Stormy Weather. The group sings a few tunes and talks about their upcoming performance as part of the Ultimate Doo-Wop Show at the soon-to-be-gone Star Plaza Theatre. They also discuss street corner memories in Northwest Indiana, Gary as an underrated hot bed for doo-wop music, and more.

Longtime radio producer and musician/songwriter Roman Sawczak also joins the show with his memories of the Star Plaza’s intimate atmosphere and some of the wild “Teenage Radiation” gigs with Steve Dahl, the influence of the theatre on the entertainment scene in Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana, and more.