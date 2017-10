× Steve Cochran Show 10.11.17: The quiet genius that is Donald Trump

What’s with the rain? Hopefully, the Cubs will get their game in today and hopefully they will win. Kevin Powell gets us pumped for that. The big topic of the day was Harvey Weinstein. Karen Conti and Sonia Saraiya weigh in. Ana Belaval gives us an update on the Puerto Rico recovery efforts and Bridget Gainer talks about the soda pop tax repeal.