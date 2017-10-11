× Scott Smith’s ‘Chasing the Blues’: “If you could have any record in the world, what would it be?”

Dave Hoekstra talks with Scott Smith, director and screenwriter of the upcoming feature Chasing the Blues, set to premiere this weekend at the Chicago International Film Festival.

They discuss translating to film Kevin Guilfoile’s short story about two record collectors trying to con each other in pursuit of a mythical blues record on the South Side of Chicago, how the movie explores the ideas of the “chase” as a motivator in life and the ‘swagger-jacking’ of black culture, what the climate is like in Chicago for local filmmakers, and more.