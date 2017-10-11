× Roe Conn Full Show (10/10/17): Kerry Wood, Ed O’Bradovich, Powell at the Park, and the Top Five@5

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, October 10th, 2017:

The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake explains is Trump induced “GOP Stockholm Syndrome,” Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey explains why the sugary drink tax is going to be repealed, Kevin Powell checks in from Wrigley Field, Ed O’Bradovich likes what he saw from Mitch Trubisky, the Top Five@5 features new audio of Harvey Weinstein allegedly harassing a model, and Kerry Wood looks at the Cub’s chances for a deep playoff run.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3409320/3409320_2017-10-10-192320.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

