Linguist Susanna Janssen on Merriam-Webster's New Words and The Evolution of Pick-up Lines

Nick Digilio talks about the words recently added to the Merriam-Webster online dictionary and the evolution of the pick-up line with Susanna Janssen, linguist, columnist and author of the book “Wordstruck! The Fun and Fascination of Language”

