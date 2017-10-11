× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 121: Week 6 Bears, NFL Preview

After watching the tape from Monday Night’s game between the Bears and Vikings, Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns take a more in-depth look at the Bears’ 20-17 loss and breakdown Mitchell Trubisky’s first career start. They discuss some of the roster changes the team made and play audio from offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains’ press conference, where he describes the nifty two-point conversion the Bears used to tie the score late. Don’t miss this week’s version of listener voicemails — you can call Hoge and Jahns at 312-222-5050. The guys wrap the show by picking games against the spread in the NFL and in college football. Listen below!

