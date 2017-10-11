Harvey Weinstein attends The Weinstein Company and Lexus Present Lexus Short Films at the Directors Guild of America Theater on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Harvey Weinstein: Who knew what, when?
Harvey Weinstein attends The Weinstein Company and Lexus Present Lexus Short Films at the Directors Guild of America Theater on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Sonia Saraiya, TV Critic for Variety, joins The Steve Cochran Show to talk a little TV including This is Us and Curb Your Enthusiasm. We also discussed the biggest entertainment story of the day.. Harvey Weinstein, his behavior and the celebrities that have spoken out against him.