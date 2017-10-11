‘Fashion Feminism’ drives Lakeview woman’s designer clothing-lending firm
LAKEVIEW — When Lakeview resident Sarah Perkins was studying marketing at Santa Clara University in California, she found herself constantly lending party dresses to her friends; Perkins didn’t want to wear the same dress to every outing, and her friends didn’t want to buy a dress they would only need once.
It was the perfect symbiotic relationship, and it inspired Perkins’ startup, DesignerShare.
DesignerShare is a website that allows Chicago women to either lend or rent designer clothing.
