Evanston Township High School’s theatre program can be blamed for writer and actor Matt Price’s success in Hollywood

Actor, producer, writer, comedian and Friend of The Download Matt Price returns to the show to chat with Justin about his appearance as part of Evanston Township High School‘s YAMO 60th celebration. Matt talks about what YAMO means to him, the process of putting YAMO together, how he feels about coming back to celebrate YAMO this weekend, his work on Cartoon Network’s “Regular Show,” the fandom that surrounds “Regular Show,” the new show he’s producing called “Close Enough” that will be on TBS next year and what it takes to write for animation.

