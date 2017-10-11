× Edgewater parents to thank for $800K renovation at community’s largest park

EDGEWATER — Edgewater families and city officials celebrated the transformation and rebirth of Senn Playlot Park with a ribbon-cutting Saturday afternoon.

The park, at the corner of Elmdale and Glenwood avenues, got an $800,000 renovation this summer which included brand new equipment and space for older kids and toddlers.

Ald. Harry Osterman (48th) said the park’s upgrades are “totally attributable” to local parents and families who several years ago began “demanding” changes at the space. It’s the largest park in the neighborhood.

