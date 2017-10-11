× Chicago International Film Festival Founder and CEO Michael Kutza: “I like Chicago talent and I think it’s important that we honor Chicago talent”

Michael Kutza, the award-winning filmmaker and founder and CEO for the Chicago International Film Festival, joins Justin to talk about putting on a festival of this magnitude, what he looks for in the films that are chosen to be in the festival, the importance of having Hollywood films being a part of the festival, the challenge of getting people to watch some of the more obscure films, why the film “Marshall” is opening the festival, what the film festival circuit was like when he started the festival in 1964, the initial help he received from Mayor Richard J. Daley, getting foreign films to be part of the festival, how he built the audience to come see the films, the influence that Mayor Jane Byrne had on the growth of the festival, building relationships with young filmmakers, the changing landscape of movies and what Chicago means to him.

