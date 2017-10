× Blackhawks Crazy: Hot Out The Gate

In Episode 7 of Season 3 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen and Scott King get you caught up on everything Hawks. The guys are joined by NBC Sports Chicago’s Charlie Roumeliotis as they discuss the Blackhawks’ first 4 games of the season. Plus, they get a ‘Rockford Report’ from Brittany Toolis!