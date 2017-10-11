× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10/11/2017

Today’s guests include Trevor Noah, Dr. John Duffy, and Penelope Garcia from the Human Rights Campaign Chicago. Bill and Wendy talk about Brad Pitt’s threat towards Harvey Weinstein on giving him a ‘Missouri Whooping’, why Lindsay Lohan is “stand up” defending him, the shifting nature of masculinity, and much more.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.