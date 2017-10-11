× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10-11-2017

Today on the Bonus Hour, Bill and Wendy talk about the United Nations decision to pull their staff out of two districts in southern Malawi where a vampire scare has triggered mob violence leading to the deaths of five people. They also talk about infamous pop tax with Kim Gordon and the top five worst Halloween candy for your teeth!

