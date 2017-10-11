Associated Bank Market Outlook: 10/11/17
On October 11th, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- The US Department of Labor releases the job openings and labor turnover survey for August
- President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister meet at the White House today
- OPEC releases it’s monthly oil market report for October
- Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes are published today
- World Bank President and IMF Managing Director both speak at the Civil Society Town Hall today