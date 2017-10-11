Associated Bank Market Outlook: 10/11/17

On October 11th, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • The US Department of Labor releases the job openings and labor turnover survey for August
  • President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister meet at the White House today
  • OPEC releases it’s monthly oil market report for October
  • Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes are published today
  • World Bank President and IMF Managing Director both speak at the Civil Society Town Hall today

 

 