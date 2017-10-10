× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/10/17: H-Mart to Greek Town, Weinstein Allegations, & Millennial Workers

A handful of market rumblings such as Walmart’s online announcements, P&G’s board vote were all in the cross hairs of Jon Najarian when he joined Steve Bertrand to kick off the show. Andrew Herrmann shared the details behind the new H-Mart going in in the Greek Town neighborhood, Suzanne Muchin shared her thoughts the falling out of Harvey Weinstein, and Kelly Leonard reminded business leaders that millennials are unlikely to stay in the same job for too long.