× What Your Piece of Sports Memorabilia May Be Worth…

Nick Digilio welcomes Michael Osacky of Baseball in the Attic to appraise listeners’ unique sports items on the air!

Missed the conversation? You can contact Michael via his website (www.baseballintheattic.com) or call 312-379-9090. Also be sure to like him on Facebook (/baseballattic).

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)