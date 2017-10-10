× The Opening Bell 10/10/17: Sesame Street Combating Traumatic Childhood Experiences

Photography has changed dramatically over the last century and documenting it along the way is vital to it’s history. Pamela Bannos (Assistant Professor of Art Theory, Practice at Northwestern University & Author of “Vivian Maier: A Photographer’s Life & Afterlife“) detailed the history behind the Chicago photographer Vivian Maier who’s prolific works continue to provide insight into the medium back in mid 1990’s. Steve the turned his attention to one of the longest running TV shows for children to help combat traumatic experiences in their life. Dr. Jeannette Betancout (SVP of Community and Family Engagement at Sesame Workshop) told Steve about what spurred the initiative and how they aim to achieve their engagement.