The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.10.17: Foul balls blinding fans, United States gun ownership

Lack of protection at baseball arenas have caused physical harm on Major League Baseball fans a number of times. John “Jay” Loos is suing the Chicago Cubs for being hit in the face by a foul ball, and likely to lose vision in one eye. His attorney, Colin Dunn, joins John to describe his case and how other fans respond to similar recent instances. Plus, John hears your thoughts on the number of women who have spoken out of being sexually assaulted by major film producer Harvey Weinstein. Harvard Injury Control Research Center Key Member Deb Azrael joins John to break down the statistics of U.S. gun ownership, after Michael Che read some surprising ones on his “Saturday Night Live” segment, “Weekend Update.” Finally, should IQ level determine one’s competence and success, as put by President Trump?