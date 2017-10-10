× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (10/9/17): Full Bears vs Vikings Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field in Mitchell Trubisky’s NFL debut. Despite a few different wrinkles to the Bears offense, another penalty and turnover-heavy effort leaves them at 1-4 heading into a road matchup with the Ravens on Sunday.