Tech Tuesday: Windows phone is no more, robot dogs and Google bringing aid to Puerto Rico

It’s Tech Tuesday and Bridget Carey from CNET joins the show to talk all things tech! We learn that the Windows phone is no more, robot dogs will soon become available and Google is bringing aid to Puerto Rico via internet enabled balloons.

