CORRECTS TO EIGHTH INNING NOT NINTH INNING - Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant catches a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Daniel Murphy in foul territory during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Personal Injury Attorney Colin Dunn on a nearly-blinded Cubs fan: “If it [a baseball] didn’t hit you, it’s because it missed you”
Personal Injury Attorney Colin Dunn describes his investigation into the blinding of a spectator by a foul ball. Colin and John determine what best solution can be brought to the several injuries caused by foul balls in Major League Baseball games.