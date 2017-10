× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 120: Bears-Vikings Postgame Show

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown the Bears’ 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, including an in depth look at Mitchell Trubisky’s first career start under center. They play audio from Trubisky’s postgame press conference, and talk about what he needs to improve as the team shifts their focus to Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Listen below.

