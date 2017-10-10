LOCKPORT, IL - JULY 12: A worker stocks pistols being offered for sale at Rinks Gun and Sport in suburban Chicago on July 12, 2010 in Lockport, Illinois. Chicago began enforcing its new gun law today, considered the toughest in the nation. Although Chicago residents can now possess handguns in the city, they are still forced to purchase guns and ammunition in the suburbs because the sale is outlawed in the city. The United States Supreme Court ruled against the old Chicago law, which banned ownership of handguns, because it violated the second amendment. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Harvard Injury Control Research Center: The same statistic has held true for the past decade
LOCKPORT, IL - JULY 12: A worker stocks pistols being offered for sale at Rinks Gun and Sport in suburban Chicago on July 12, 2010 in Lockport, Illinois. Chicago began enforcing its new gun law today, considered the toughest in the nation. Although Chicago residents can now possess handguns in the city, they are still forced to purchase guns and ammunition in the suburbs because the sale is outlawed in the city. The United States Supreme Court ruled against the old Chicago law, which banned ownership of handguns, because it violated the second amendment. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Harvard Injury Control Research Center key member Deb Azrael explains where the statistics of American gun ownership derive. That’s following a Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” segment, during which Michael Che read some surprising numbers.