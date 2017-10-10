× Bears Insider Adam Hoge breaks down Mitchell Trubisky’s NFL debut: “All the potential and raw talent was on display”

It’s time for another episode of “Monday Evening Quarterback” (but on a Tuesday)! Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears 20-17 MNF loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Mitchell Trubisky’s NFL debut. Adam and Justin talk about Mitch Trubisky’s performance, if the coaches put the team in the best position to win a football game, the continuing struggles of the wide receiving corps, the penalties and mistakes the team had to overcome just to stay in the game, the impressive speed on the defensive size of the ball, Leonard Floyd and Akiem Hicks playing tremendous games, the failure of the defense to force turnovers and what we should look for as the Bears get set to take on the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday.

