Allstate Kid of the Week: Chloe R.

Chloe R. is our awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week.’ Chloe, a sophomore at St. Francis College Prep, competed and qualified for two separate events in the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating National Solo Ice Dance Series which was held at the Broadmoor World Arena, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, September 7-9, 2017.

Chloe qualified for the Final Championship Rounds in both Pre-Gold Pattern Dances and Junior Combined Dances. In the Final Rounds, she finished 1st in both events. She is now the 2017 National Gold medalist in Pre-Gold Pattern Dances and the National Gold medalist in Junior Combined Dances. Chloe loves her sport and works extremely hard. She skates before school daily, from 5:30 to 8 a.m. at the Fox Valley Ice Arena. After school, she further trains either on the ice or does off-ice strength training. Chloe is also an Honors student at St. Francis and is an executive board member of SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions). Keep up the good work Chloe!