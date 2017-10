× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/9/17: $600M for RXBARS, Halloween At The Office, & “Plandid” Camera

Big exits for start ups are becoming more common, and recent news for RXBARS continues this trend. Jim Dallke, and Katherine Davis updated Steve on their $600M exit, and their newest addition to the WGN business lineup. Philippe Weiss discussed how influential Halloween can be in the office environment, and Randi Shaffer taught Steve how to spot a new trend in social media called “Plandids”.