× WGN Radio Theatre #222: Inner Sanctum, Escape & “Molle’ Mystery Theatre

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 8, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Inner Sanctum: Deadman’s Deal.” Guest Starring: Paul Mcgrath; (08-28-45). Next we have: “Escape: How Love Came To Professor Guildea.” Guest Starring: Luis Van Rooten; (02-22-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “Molle’ Mystery Theatre: Female of The Species.” Guest Starring: Lizabeth Scott; (06-07-46).

